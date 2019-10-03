European Commission reimburses 104 million euros to Romania under Technical Assistance Operational Programme
The European Commission reimbursed 104 million euros to Romania out of the total 121 million euros that were supposed to be reimbursed under the Technical Assistance Operational Programme (TAOP) 2014-2020, according to data released by the Ministry of European Funds (MFE).
This amount represents 41 per cent of the money granted under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) for the current TAOP programming.
According to the MFE, a total number of 106 financing agreements have been signed so far through the Managing Authority for Technical Assistance Operational Programme with 332 million euros, with an engagement rate of 111 per cent at end-September.
Of the total 332 million euros, 281 million were granted under the ERDF, specified the Ministry.
The Ministry of European Funds on Thursday organised an event promoting TAOP "Technical Assistance - support for projects financed from European funds," which is the second event from the series launched last week for a better promotion of the funds possible via the operational programmes managed by the MFE.
"We will see the presentation of some projects meant to strengthen the capacity of beneficiaries to use European funds, through training in fields such as public acquisitions, avoiding conflict of interest and incompatibilities, anti-fraud measures, state aid. Moreover, there will be presented initiatives that support the preparation and development of important projects in the transport, environment, risk prevention, information technologies and communications fields," specified the MFE. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Rodica State)
