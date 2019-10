La Mama Restaurant Chain Opens Seventh Unit In Bucharest In EUR150,000 Investment



La Mama restaurant chain, controlled by Catalin Mahu, has opened a new unit in capital Bucharest, within the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, following an investment of EUR150,000, reaching seven restaurants in Bucharest. La Mama Restaurant Chain Opens Seventh Unit In Bucharest In EUR150,000 Investment.La Mama restaurant chain, controlled by Catalin Mahu, has opened a new unit in capital Bucharest, within the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, following an investment of EUR150,000, reaching seven restaurants in Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]