NEPI Rockcastle Enters Residential Segment; Unveils EUR83M Investments In Apartments Near Shopping Malls



NEPI Rockcastle, the largest investor, developer and operator of commercial properties in Central and Eastern Europe, has decided to extend investments in Romania with a series of residential projects to be developed near shopping malls in the cities of Brasov, Bucharest (in the vicinity of (...) NEPI Rockcastle Enters Residential Segment; Unveils EUR83M Investments In Apartments Near Shopping Malls.NEPI Rockcastle, the largest investor, developer and operator of commercial properties in Central and Eastern Europe, has decided to extend investments in Romania with a series of residential projects to be developed near shopping malls in the cities of Brasov, Bucharest (in the vicinity of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]