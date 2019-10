Romania Raises RON702M Selling Apr 2026 Bonds at 4.02% Average Yield



Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 702.3 million lei (EUR147.9 million) selling treasury bonds maturing in April 2026 at an average yield of 4.02, central bank data showed. Romania Raises RON702M Selling Apr 2026 Bonds at 4.02% Average Yield.Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 702.3 million lei (EUR147.9 million) selling treasury bonds maturing in April 2026 at an average yield of 4.02, central bank data showed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]