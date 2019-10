Court Overrules Electrica's Appeal to Oltchim's Bankruptcy



The Pitesti Court of Appeals has overruled as unfounded Electrica's opposition to the opening of bankruptcy procedures for chemical plant Oltchim Ramnicu Valcea. The ruling is final.