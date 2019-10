Transelectrica Gets EUR33M Non-Reimbursable EU Funding for Overhead Power Line



Power LineRomanian state-run power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) said Thursday it has signed a financing contract to build the 400 kV overhead line (OHL) Gutinas –Smardan, amounting to EUR33.43 million.