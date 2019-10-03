Central bank’s Isarescu: We should let exchange rate, market function



The national currency has not depreciated in recent months and it is worse than an exaggeration to say that the (national currency) leu is on the bottom of the precipice, the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mugur Isarescu told a Thursday’s press conference, mentioning that the forint and zloty depreciated more than the leu compared to the euro. "This fuss, which is actually exaggerated, I saw in a newspaper today, with the depreciation of the exchange rate. The leu has not depreciated in recent months. It appreciated in the summer from 4.76 to 4.72 [lei for 1 euro] and then it went to 4.75. So it is worse than an exaggeration to say "the leu is on the bottom of the precipice" and so on. As for the evolution of the leu against the dollar, we can neither target two things nor look in different directions as much as we would like. It is about an appreciation of the US dollar and a depreciation of the euro in the context of a full-fledged trade war with currency components. So it is normally a concern, but we do not have much to do with it. With the euro, we cannot influence the evolution of the euro against the dollar," said Mugur Isarescu. He mentioned that if we witnessed a more sensitive depreciation in our area it was the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty. "If we take 2018 as reference point, the leu depreciated against the euro by about 3pct, and the forint by 8pct and the zloty by about 4-5pct. We cannot afford any longer to continue with this fear that any slight appreciation or depreciation of the leu means the end of the world has come. I believe we should let the exchange rate and the market function," said Isarescu. According to the governor, the leu "paced" this summer in a margin of less than 1pct. He said that in terms of the current account balance, there are slight signs of improvement in the sense that the trend of imports has weakened. Isarescu mentioned that there is a deterioration in services, a sector that in the past had an important contribution in the first part of the year when it offset the negative balance of the trade balance. Finally, Isarescu also said that a depreciation of the exchange rate could not even the current account balance. To adjust the current account deficit, a combination of monetary and fiscal measures, and, as far as possible, structural reforms, are needed.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) Central bank’s Isarescu: We should let exchange rate, market function.The national currency has not depreciated in recent months and it is worse than an exaggeration to say that the (national currency) leu is on the bottom of the precipice, the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mugur Isarescu told a Thursday’s press conference, mentioning that the forint and zloty depreciated more than the leu compared to the euro. "This fuss, which is actually exaggerated, I saw in a newspaper today, with the depreciation of the exchange rate. The leu has not depreciated in recent months. It appreciated in the summer from 4.76 to 4.72 [lei for 1 euro] and then it went to 4.75. So it is worse than an exaggeration to say "the leu is on the bottom of the precipice" and so on. As for the evolution of the leu against the dollar, we can neither target two things nor look in different directions as much as we would like. It is about an appreciation of the US dollar and a depreciation of the euro in the context of a full-fledged trade war with currency components. So it is normally a concern, but we do not have much to do with it. With the euro, we cannot influence the evolution of the euro against the dollar," said Mugur Isarescu. He mentioned that if we witnessed a more sensitive depreciation in our area it was the Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty. "If we take 2018 as reference point, the leu depreciated against the euro by about 3pct, and the forint by 8pct and the zloty by about 4-5pct. We cannot afford any longer to continue with this fear that any slight appreciation or depreciation of the leu means the end of the world has come. I believe we should let the exchange rate and the market function," said Isarescu. According to the governor, the leu "paced" this summer in a margin of less than 1pct. He said that in terms of the current account balance, there are slight signs of improvement in the sense that the trend of imports has weakened. Isarescu mentioned that there is a deterioration in services, a sector that in the past had an important contribution in the first part of the year when it offset the negative balance of the trade balance. Finally, Isarescu also said that a depreciation of the exchange rate could not even the current account balance. To adjust the current account deficit, a combination of monetary and fiscal measures, and, as far as possible, structural reforms, are needed.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Dancila backs legislative initiative for Colectiv fire victims' medical treatment coverage as long as necessary Premier Viorica Dancila announced her support for the Colectiv club fire victims' law change proposal so that they should have their medical care costs covered for as long as needed. "I received the letter of the victims of the Colectiv club tragedy and in the last days we looked (...)



Germany's DER Touristik Group Completes Acquisition Of Travel Brands Germany’s DER Touristik Group, part of German group Rewe, is expanding in Romania and announces the completion of the acquisition of travel agency chain Travel Brands, as per a press statement.



NBR Governor: NBR Governor: Romania does not rush with the of euro adoption By Edwig Ban In its somewhat encrypted style, the Governor of the National Bank of Romania today stressed that our country will not enter the EuroZone in the near future. Although the inter-institutional committee, whose chairman is the PM of the Government, gave the possible term in 2024 for (...)



Plescoi sausages, sixth EU recognised, protected Romanian product The European Commission approved the registration of the Romanian product "Plescoi sausages" in the register of the products that benefit from Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), a press release of the community executive informs. "According to the procedures to register a (...)



SME Council Unveils Romania Tech Nation Project Romania’s National Council of Romanian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, or CNIPMMR, is launching a project called Romania Tech Nation, in collaboration with Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), whose purpose is to stimulate businesses in the technology (...)



BNR governor Isarescu: Romania seriously affected by asymmetric shocks if it switched to euro now If Romania were to switch to the euro now, it would be seriously affected by asymmetric shocks, and this is why it chose the middle path in its efforts to adopt the European single currency, considering that a real convergence of 70 - 75 percent - compared to the current 61 percent - is (...)



Iohannis: Prime Minister's actions generate grave blockages/Parliament sole authority over Executive President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that the "insistence with which Prime Minister Viorica Dancila refuses to request Parliament's approval for a new Government is generating the grave blockage the Romanian state's institutions are in." Prime Minister Viorica (...)

