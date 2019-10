Decathlon, Casa Rusu Open Stores in Aushopping Satu Mare



Sporting goods retailer Decathlon and furniture retailer Casa Rusu opened stores Thursday in Aushopping Satu Mare, developed by Ceetrus (formerly Immochan), as the shopping center is investing EUR11.5 million to double its sales (...)