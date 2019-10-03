EIB vicepresident announces tripling of support for Romanian economy up to 1.38 billion euro



Vicepresident of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Andrew McDowell, stated on Thursday, in Bucharest, that the European Investment Bank Group is tripling its support for Romanian companies, from 500 million euro up to 1.38 billion euro. The initiative for SMEs combines the structural funds with other resources of the EU and the EIB in order to offer loans for 5,000 Romanian SMEs in better conditions, contributing to the creation of jobs that are very necessary to the private sector. This has already worked well in the last year, reason for which they are increasing the dimension of the initiative with more than double the funds allotted earlier, said, on Thursday evening, in Bucharest, the vicepresident of the EIB, Andrew McDowell. The EIB official participated in the signing of new contracts and modifications of existing agreements with Romanian financial intermediaries by which the volume of financing is increased. The new contracts, signed with CEC Bank, the Romanian Commercial Bank, BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, Libra Internet Bank, ProCredit Bank, Raiffeisen Bank and Unicredit Bank, will contribute, together with the existing ones concluded with Transilvania Bank and ING Bank Romania, to support SMEs and start-ups that need financing. According to the EIB, the agreements with the mentioned financial institutions envisage facilitating access to financing for Romanian companies, through 60% guarantees for each loan and through the decreasing of the interest rates perceived by the banks. Following the successful implementation of the Initiative for SMEs in Romania (SMEi), the Romanian authorities allotted an additional 150 million euro from the Regional Operational Programme, in co-financing with the European Fund for Regional Development, raising the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF) budget within the initiative to 250 million euro. Through this increase and together with the additional resources on behalf of the EIB Group and the European Commission, up to 1.38 billion euro are available for Romanian companies through the SMEs Initiative, an EIB release mentions. Deputy Director of the European Investment Fund Hubert Cottogni explained that using ESIF resources together with those of the EIB group and the EU’s represents an excellent way to obtain as much as possible using as little as possible because it allows EIB to assume a part of the risk of financial intermediaries to the final benefit of Romanian SMEs. The additional ESIF resources made available to Romania, multiplied through commercial loans, will generate up to 1.38 billion euro in new loans for Romanian SMEs.AGERPRES(RO - author: Constantin Balaban, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) EIB vicepresident announces tripling of support for Romanian economy up to 1.38 billion euro.Vicepresident of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Andrew McDowell, stated on Thursday, in Bucharest, that the European Investment Bank Group is tripling its support for Romanian companies, from 500 million euro up to 1.38 billion euro. The initiative for SMEs combines the structural funds with other resources of the EU and the EIB in order to offer loans for 5,000 Romanian SMEs in better conditions, contributing to the creation of jobs that are very necessary to the private sector. This has already worked well in the last year, reason for which they are increasing the dimension of the initiative with more than double the funds allotted earlier, said, on Thursday evening, in Bucharest, the vicepresident of the EIB, Andrew McDowell. The EIB official participated in the signing of new contracts and modifications of existing agreements with Romanian financial intermediaries by which the volume of financing is increased. The new contracts, signed with CEC Bank, the Romanian Commercial Bank, BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, Libra Internet Bank, ProCredit Bank, Raiffeisen Bank and Unicredit Bank, will contribute, together with the existing ones concluded with Transilvania Bank and ING Bank Romania, to support SMEs and start-ups that need financing. According to the EIB, the agreements with the mentioned financial institutions envisage facilitating access to financing for Romanian companies, through 60% guarantees for each loan and through the decreasing of the interest rates perceived by the banks. Following the successful implementation of the Initiative for SMEs in Romania (SMEi), the Romanian authorities allotted an additional 150 million euro from the Regional Operational Programme, in co-financing with the European Fund for Regional Development, raising the European Structural and Investment Funds (ESIF) budget within the initiative to 250 million euro. Through this increase and together with the additional resources on behalf of the EIB Group and the European Commission, up to 1.38 billion euro are available for Romanian companies through the SMEs Initiative, an EIB release mentions. Deputy Director of the European Investment Fund Hubert Cottogni explained that using ESIF resources together with those of the EIB group and the EU’s represents an excellent way to obtain as much as possible using as little as possible because it allows EIB to assume a part of the risk of financial intermediaries to the final benefit of Romanian SMEs. The additional ESIF resources made available to Romania, multiplied through commercial loans, will generate up to 1.38 billion euro in new loans for Romanian SMEs.AGERPRES(RO - author: Constantin Balaban, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Dancila backs legislative initiative for Colectiv fire victims' medical treatment coverage as long as necessary Premier Viorica Dancila announced her support for the Colectiv club fire victims' law change proposal so that they should have their medical care costs covered for as long as needed. "I received the letter of the victims of the Colectiv club tragedy and in the last days we looked (...)



Germany's DER Touristik Group Completes Acquisition Of Travel Brands Germany’s DER Touristik Group, part of German group Rewe, is expanding in Romania and announces the completion of the acquisition of travel agency chain Travel Brands, as per a press statement.



NBR Governor: NBR Governor: Romania does not rush with the of euro adoption By Edwig Ban In its somewhat encrypted style, the Governor of the National Bank of Romania today stressed that our country will not enter the EuroZone in the near future. Although the inter-institutional committee, whose chairman is the PM of the Government, gave the possible term in 2024 for (...)



Plescoi sausages, sixth EU recognised, protected Romanian product The European Commission approved the registration of the Romanian product "Plescoi sausages" in the register of the products that benefit from Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), a press release of the community executive informs. "According to the procedures to register a (...)



SME Council Unveils Romania Tech Nation Project Romania’s National Council of Romanian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, or CNIPMMR, is launching a project called Romania Tech Nation, in collaboration with Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), whose purpose is to stimulate businesses in the technology (...)



BNR governor Isarescu: Romania seriously affected by asymmetric shocks if it switched to euro now If Romania were to switch to the euro now, it would be seriously affected by asymmetric shocks, and this is why it chose the middle path in its efforts to adopt the European single currency, considering that a real convergence of 70 - 75 percent - compared to the current 61 percent - is (...)



Iohannis: Prime Minister's actions generate grave blockages/Parliament sole authority over Executive President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that the "insistence with which Prime Minister Viorica Dancila refuses to request Parliament's approval for a new Government is generating the grave blockage the Romanian state's institutions are in." Prime Minister Viorica (...)

