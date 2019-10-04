VIDEO INTERVIEW British Ambassador to Romania Andrew Noble sees nothing good in no-deal Brexit, says Romanians are important part of his country



British Ambassador to Bucharest Andrew Noble said in an interview with HotNews.ro on Thursday that he'd not see anything good in a no-deal Brexit, but assured that even if his country leaves the EU without a deal, authorities there have mechanisms to preserve the status of Romanian citizens in the UK.