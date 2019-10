Italy's Humangest Group Acquires Romanian IHM Total Consult



Humangest Group, an Italian human resources company with annual turnover of RON25 million in Romania, has acquired local human resources company IHM Total Consult, with revenues of over RON100 million in 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]