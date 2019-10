Food Waste Management Company Winnow Gets EUR7.5M EIB Loan



Winnow, which has a branch in Cluj, Romania, has secured EUR7.5 million financing from the European Investment Bank to develop and introduce software and hardware solutions to help staff in professional kitchens track the amounts and types of food (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]