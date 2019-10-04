Lack of Education minister causes unprecedented situation as postponed exam affects thousands of future resident doctors



An exam due in November, by which thousands of graduates were due to become resident doctors, has to be postponed, as Romania's Health minister Sorina Pintea announced on Friday. The situation comes as the Government does not currently have an Education minister to allow for the organisation of the exam.