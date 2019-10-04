Clash between Romanian PM, President over ministers goes despite troubles



Romanian PM Viorica Dancila sent a new set of proposals to President Klaus Iohannis to fill in the empty seats in her government, as the disputes over her Social Democratic government are escalating. But the head of state answered by claiming that she was pushing him to breach the Constitution and again sent her to get approval in Parliament.