NBR Governor: NBR Governor: Romania does not rush with the of euro adoption



By Edwig Ban In its somewhat encrypted style, the Governor of the National Bank of Romania today stressed that our country will not enter the EuroZone in the near future. Although the inter-institutional committee, whose chairman is the PM of the Government, gave the possible term in 2024 for (...) NBR Governor: NBR Governor: Romania does not rush with the of euro adoption.By Edwig Ban In its somewhat encrypted style, the Governor of the National Bank of Romania today stressed that our country will not enter the EuroZone in the near future. Although the inter-institutional committee, whose chairman is the PM of the Government, gave the possible term in 2024 for (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]