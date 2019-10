Germany’s DER Touristik Group Completes Acquisition Of Travel Brands



Germany's DER Touristik Group, part of German group Rewe, is expanding in Romania and announces the completion of the acquisition of travel agency chain Travel Brands, as per a press statement.