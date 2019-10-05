 
President Iohannis in Iasi; representatives of two associations asked him to further endorse the project of A8 motorway
President Iohannis in Iasi; representatives of two associations asked him to further endorse the project of A8 motorway.
Upon arriving on Saturday at the Agora Conference Center in Iasi, President Klaus Iohannis was welcomed by representatives of the "Moldavia wants Motorway" and "Together for A8" associations. Displaying a banner with the message "A8 - Mr President, don’t forget the Union Motorway -A8," "Moldavia wants Motorway," the representatives of the two associations asked the head of state to further endorse the project of the motorway which will connect the east with the west of the country: Ungheni-Iasi-Targu Mures. "Mr President, 300 days after the signing of Law No.291 on 22 December 2018 nothing was done for Moldavia. The current Government has done nothing. Perhaps, in the next weeks, we will have another Government. We want for this approach to be changed," the representatives of the two organisations said. President Iohannis replied: "I am sure that the new Government will receive very clear messages in this regard and then things will present much better. I wish you good luck!." The Regional Assembly of the National Liberal Party (PNL) North-East branches takes place at the Agora Conference Center in Iasi on Saturday. Also in attendance is Chairman of the Liberals Ludovic Orban, as well as other PNL leaders. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniela Matache, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Rodica State)

