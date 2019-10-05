JusMin Birchall: Education, one of the main pillars without which a society cannot develop



Justice Minister Ana Birchall conveyed on Saturday a message occasioned by the Word Teachers’ Day, pointing out that education is one of the main pillars without which a society cannot develop, being the best dowry that we leave to our children." "Today, at international level, Education is celebrated, one of the main pillars without which a society cannot develop and mankind cannot develop. Education is the best dowry that we can leave to our children because it offers them the chance to a better life and the money earmarked to this area represents the safest investment for the future. ’It is the positive relationships and sense of belonging that a good school culture provides that give these children the comfort, confidence, competence and motivation to learn’ argued Dr. James P. Comer from Yale University. This is why, at the core of the education system there should be both the teacher and the pupil," Ana Birchall wrote on her Facebook page. She mentioned that the teachers have a very important mission, namely to form future well-trained, but also emotionally balanced adults. "Currently, the teaching profession is as demanding, as challenging, as [the teacher] has to reinvented himself/herself daily to keep pace with the changes that the technological development brings. The teacher must provide education to a pupil who is permanently connected to information through the Internet, which, also determines him to ask many questions. As the emotional health of a pupil puts his mark on the school results, the teacher should help the pupil to be a champion not only in education, but also in his own life. The pupil who is respected, validated, appreciated will become a confident adult with high self-esteem, which will help him make the best decisions in order to make the best way in life," Justice Minister Birchall mentioned. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Popescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) JusMin Birchall: Education, one of the main pillars without which a society cannot develop.Justice Minister Ana Birchall conveyed on Saturday a message occasioned by the Word Teachers’ Day, pointing out that education is one of the main pillars without which a society cannot develop, being the best dowry that we leave to our children." "Today, at international level, Education is celebrated, one of the main pillars without which a society cannot develop and mankind cannot develop. Education is the best dowry that we can leave to our children because it offers them the chance to a better life and the money earmarked to this area represents the safest investment for the future. ’It is the positive relationships and sense of belonging that a good school culture provides that give these children the comfort, confidence, competence and motivation to learn’ argued Dr. James P. Comer from Yale University. This is why, at the core of the education system there should be both the teacher and the pupil," Ana Birchall wrote on her Facebook page. She mentioned that the teachers have a very important mission, namely to form future well-trained, but also emotionally balanced adults. "Currently, the teaching profession is as demanding, as challenging, as [the teacher] has to reinvented himself/herself daily to keep pace with the changes that the technological development brings. The teacher must provide education to a pupil who is permanently connected to information through the Internet, which, also determines him to ask many questions. As the emotional health of a pupil puts his mark on the school results, the teacher should help the pupil to be a champion not only in education, but also in his own life. The pupil who is respected, validated, appreciated will become a confident adult with high self-esteem, which will help him make the best decisions in order to make the best way in life," Justice Minister Birchall mentioned. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Popescu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]