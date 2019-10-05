 
October 5, 2019

PM Dancila:The development of a country is also related to the population’s level of education,where teachers’ role is essential
Oct 5, 2019

The development of a country is also related to the population’s level of education, where the teachers’ role is essential, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Saturday in a message occasioned by the Word Teachers’ Day. She stated that "the Government is ready to find the necessary solutions so that the Romanian education remains at the highest standards which brought its recognition worldwide." "On the occasion of the Word Teachers’ Day, we celebrate those who assumed the noble mission to shape destines and be promoters of knowledge. The development of a country is also related to the population’s level of education, where the teaches’ role is essential. I thank you, dear teachers, for the work, professionalism and dedication you prove by training generations after generations and because you give value to Romania’s human resource," reads the PM’s message, according to a release sent to AGERPRES. The PM also underscores that "the Government respected the promises made so far to the teachers" and gave assurances that "this path will be continued." "We want a performing education system for Romania, with motivated teachers and the investments necessary for a modern education infrastructure. I assure you that the teachers’ work enjoys all my appreciation and that of the Government. It would be natural for the education area to enjoy the same appreciation from everyone. It is sad, though, when we see that the political or electoral interests, and it beats all, of a man who came from among teachers, put in brackets the labour of other teaching staff and of a young generation ready to step into the beautiful doctor career. (...) Many happy returns to all teachers, all those involved in the education of the young generations! I wish you success and accomplishments at professional and personal level!," the PM conveyed. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
