President Iohannis: After the motion passes, a transition Gov’t is needed; I expect total involvement of PNL



President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday that, after the censure motion passes in Parliament, a transition Gov’t is needed, that should prepare the elections and the budget for the next year, underscoring that he expects "maximum, total, efficient, good faith involvement from the National Liberal Party (PNL) in order to get through this transition period." "The hardship begins now, because we should reset, rebuild Romania together and I am willing to lead this work. It won’t be easy at all, but, if it were too easy, perhaps, we weren’t even needed. It is hard and Romanians expect us to solve these problems. I’ll tell you why it’s hard. The censure motion is up next, all the ones here agree that it should pass and many others are with us, however, afterwards, someone should assume the governance of Romania and it won’t be a long mandate, it will be a government with a short tenure, as it is said, a transition mandate," Iohannis stated. The head of state said that he expects total involvement from the PNL for this period of transition. "We need a government to deal with the perfect organisation of the presidential elections, which will make and promote the national budget for next year. It is very difficult, the incumbent Finance Minister already admitted he made a mistake. Therefore, a lot of things must be repaired, local elections must be organised, parliamentary elections and, my dear, to make it very clear and to be very clear to you - I expect maximum, total, efficient, good faith involvement from the National Liberal Party in order to get through this period of transition," added Klaus Iohannis, who is attending the Regional Assembly meeting of the branches of National Liberal Party (PNL) in the North-East Region. He said that he wants very much for the censure motion to pass. "The censure motion is in process and I’m seriously telling you: prepare for the governance. I want it very much - and I say it publicly so that every Romanian understands - I want very much for the censure motion to pass and for this failed government to fall," Iohannis mentioned. The President underscored that Romania should be restarted. "The reset, restart, recover of Romania, the modernisation of Romania, the Europeanisation of Romania or, as I was saying in my slogan, the path toward a normal Romania is made starting from the Romanians’ vote in the parliamentary elections. Let it be clear: the normalisation of Romania begins then, through the Romanians’ vote and for that, my dear, a lot of involvement is needed from you, a lot of endurance and, finally, I propose we win all these elections together," Iohannis added. The head of state said that for Moldavia, normal Romania is Romania where there are one or two motorways connecting Moldavia to the rest of the country. "The reset, restart, recover of Romania, the modernisation of Romania, the Europeanisation of Romania or, as I was saying in my slogan, the path toward a normal Romania is made starting from the Romanians' vote in the parliamentary elections. Let it be clear: the normalisation of Romania begins then, through the Romanians' vote and for that, my dear, a lot of involvement is needed from you, a lot of endurance and, finally, I propose we win all these elections together," Iohannis added. The head of state said that for Moldavia, normal Romania is Romania where there are one or two motorways connecting Moldavia to the rest of the country. "Normal Romania is Romania in which the state works for the citizen, not like now, when the citizen is expected to work for the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]. Normal Romania is Romania where people get at the helm of the institutions on merit, on competencies, not on connections and acquaintances from the PSD Republic," Klaus Iohannis also said. 