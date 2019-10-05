Vice PM Fifor:Romania remains the most firm supporter of the Republic of Moldova in its European journey



Romania remains the most firm supporter of the Republic of Moldova’s efforts in its European journey, conveyed on Saturday Vice Prime Minister for Romania’s strategic partnerships’ implementation Mihai Fifor, who had a meeting at the Victoria Palace with a delegation of Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, led by Deputy Chairman Monica Babuc. "Romania’s Government remains a firm supporter of the Republic of Moldova, in the spirit of the bilateral strategic Partnership, an essential basis of our special relations which enjoys a permanent interest at the level of both societies," Vice PM Fifor underscored, according to a Gov’t release sent to AGERPRES. According to the quoted source, he conveyed a message of encouragement to the Republic of Moldova in the direction of continuing the European objectives and implementation of reforms assumed in the context of the Association Agreement with the European Union. "Romania remains the most firm supporter of the Republic of Moldova’s efforts in its European journey. We have all the openness to put at the disposal of our partners in Chisinau expertise at several levels, especially in the European affairs area, taking into account the experience gathered in the context of holding the Presidency at the Council of the European Union," Vice PM Fifor stated, as quoted in the release. The meeting also occasioned a consistent dialogue on the priorities of the bilateral relation and common projects developed in the social and economic areas. In this context, according to the release, the Vice PM highlighted the importance of strengthening the community of language, culture and history, which lays at the basis of the special relation with the Republic of Moldova. "Romania’s Government is fully determined to continue the programmes granting identity scholarships to students learning in the neighboring countries and the Balkans, in the Romanian language or, who study Romanian as a first language, as well as support entitlements for the teaching staff teaching in Romanian. Moreover, the Executive will further support the programme on improving school and pre-school infrastructure in the Republic of Moldova," the Vice PM for Romania’s strategic partnerships’ implementation stated. In respect to the projects in the economic area, the emphasis was placed on energy interconnection investments, a solid support pillar in view of ensuring the irreversibility of the Republic of Moldova’s European journey. "All our cooperation projects aim to contribute to the improvement of the life of the Republic of Moldova’s citizens and strengthen the special relationship between our countries, based on the community of language, culture and history," Mihai Fifor underscored. In her turn, Deputy Chairman of the Moldovan Parliament Monica Babuc thanked for the constant support granted over time by Romania and underscored that the authorities in Chisinau further count on this support, the Gov’t release showed. 