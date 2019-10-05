 
AEP approves proposals on 444 polling stations abroad in presidential elections of November
AEP approves proposals on 444 polling stations abroad in presidential elections of November.
The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) approved through Decision No.35/2019, the proposals of the diplomatic missions and consular offices regarding the 444 polling stations abroad in the presidential elections of 2019, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES on Saturday informed. According to the quoted source, the document was published on the www.roaep.ro website, the Electoral Legislation section and can be consulted by accessing the following link: http://www.roaep.ro/legislatie/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Hotararea-AEP-35-2019.pdf According to the decision, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the diplomatic missions and the consular offices will take the necessary measures, according to law, in order to ensure the minimum logistical conditions for the unfolding of the voting in the polling stations stipulated in the annex, as well as to inform the electors abroad about their headquarters, the release showed. Moreover, the decision also establishes that the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the diplomatic missions and the consular offices will take the necessary measures to ensure the communications of the minutes regarding the appointment of presidents and substitutes of the electoral offices of the polling stations stipulated in the annex toward the AEP, the electoral office for the polling stations abroad and the political formations that participate in the presidential elections of 2019, as soon as they have been drawn up. The annex includes 444 polling stations approved under AEP Decision No.35/2019. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - editor: Rodica State)

