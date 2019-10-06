UDMR to back a PNL-centered gov’t, not interested in co-ruling



The UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) will back a government centered on the PNL (National Liberal Party) should the censure motion is passed, on Sunday said this political formation's head Kelemen Hunor, in western Arad. He also asserted that the UDMR is not interested right now in co-ruling and won't put any conditions to vote the motion, because it won't be what to be negotiated for the one-year period left until the parliamentary election, a period in which a "transitional" government will exercise the power. "If the Dancila gov't falls, the gov't to be installed will have but one mission - to correctly administrate the budget, to organise the 2020 local and parliamentary elections and to allow not any economic slippages," the UDMR leader said. He added that the UDMR has decided to support the censure motion because "right now, a good governance is not possible with this Government". In his opinion, if the political instability stays on another year "with a gov't about which one never knows if it has a majority or not, which lacks predictability in the taxation area", the costs our country is borrowing at will grow further. Kelemen Hunor stated that should the Parliament's anti-government approach will bear fruit, then the UDMR will back a PNL-centered gov't, "because it is them who have initiated the censure motion".AGERPRES(RO - author: Marian Buga, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]