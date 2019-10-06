PNL’s Orban says 7 more vote commitments for censure motion, up to 244, a rather comfortable number



Another seven members of the Parliament have committed to sign the censure motion against the PSD (Social Democratic Party) gov't, so currently the initiators do count on 244 votes, the PNL (National Liberal Party) president Ludovic Orban asserted on Sunday in eastern Focsani. "I had a lot of talking with members of the Parliament who hadn't signed the censure motion and we currently have (...) even commitments to vote the motion of yet another seven MPs. Which I believe - 237 plus 7 makes it 244 - it is a rather comfortable number. (...) The difficulty of the negotiations for this censure motion stayed firstly in the number of actors who had to gather to sustain this approach, on the one hand, and on the other hand, because of the differences of opinions among these factors on several issues. All of these differences were left aside. My belief is that now all of the political formations that have committed to backing this step are fully mobilised to ensure the censure motion's success," Ludovic Orban told a press conference. He added, in answering a question, that he has no fear about the way the MPs of the UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania) will cast their vote. The PNL head sustained that he's got information that the Gov't tries through various negotiations to hamper the voting in the case of the anti-government step and told the PSD that "it is a crime to offer money to some MPs so to switch their political stance regarding the motion".AGERPRES(RO - author: Dana Lepadatu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

Opposition leader Orban calls criminal offence PM Dancila's promise to MPs to sway them National leader of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban on Monday warned the Social Democrats, at rule, claiming that any promise of money or public offices made to lawmakers to change their political option on the censure motion is a criminal offence. "I am publicly (...)



Romania Raises RON500M Selling Aug 2022 Bonds at 3.51% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised a planned 500 million lei (EUR105.3 million) selling bonds maturing in August 2022 at an average yield of 3.51%, central bank data showed.



PM Dancila predicts censure motion to fail because of enough responsible people in Parliament Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has reiterated that the censure motion against her cabinet will fail, as hopefully there are enough "responsible people" in Parliament. "The number of signatures does not always match the number of votes. Of course, there are enough MPs, enough (...)



Nuclearelectrica, Falcon Consortium Sign MoU to Develop New Type of Nuclear Reactor Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), operator of Romania's sole nuclear power plant, said Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Falcon consortium regarding the cooperation for the development of the 4th Generation reactor, ALFRED, which uses molten lead as a cooling (...)



Raul Ciurtin Launches New Brand On Ready Meals Segment After EUR4M Investments Prefera Foods, a company based in Alba County and held by entrepreneur Raul Ciurtin, has invested EUR4 million over the past year in developing a new range of fresh products, under the “de Azi” brand (Starting Today). Prefera Foods is already present on the ready meals segment with the “Capricii (...)



Hungarian ForMin Szijjarto: It's revolting what happened with Romanian, Hungarian commissioner proposals Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Affairs of the Hungarian Government, Szijjarto Peter, stated, on Monday, in western Arad, that the way in which the proposals for European commissioners made by Romania and Hungary were rejected is "revolting", and the decision was made for (...)



Communications Minister: By 2020, we will surely start implementation of 5G technology in Romania The implementation of 5G technology in Romania will surely start in 2020 and we expect the tender for the allocation of new frequencies to be finalized according to the plan, by the end of this year, Minister of Communications and Information Society Alexandru Petrescu, stated on Monday, while (...)

