 
Romaniapress.com

October 6, 2019

PM Dancila:Censure motion won’t pass, counting on people of good faith who know what stability means
Oct 6, 2019

PM Dancila:Censure motion won’t pass, counting on people of good faith who know what stability means.
Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, in eastern Vaslui on Sunday says she has no emotion as regards the censure motion, that is to be debated and voted next week in the Parliament, adding that she counts on the people of good faith who know what stability in Romania means. Dancila said that after the censure motion she will come up to the Parliament with a Gov’t reshuffle. She also reminded president Iohannis that he still has to appoint the interim ministers for the portfolios left vacant by the former junior ruling ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats).AGERPRES(RO - author: Loredana Ciobanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Opposition leader Orban calls criminal offence PM Dancila's promise to MPs to sway them National leader of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban on Monday warned the Social Democrats, at rule, claiming that any promise of money or public offices made to lawmakers to change their political option on the censure motion is a criminal offence. "I am publicly (...)

Romania Raises RON500M Selling Aug 2022 Bonds at 3.51% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised a planned 500 million lei (EUR105.3 million) selling bonds maturing in August 2022 at an average yield of 3.51%, central bank data showed.

PM Dancila predicts censure motion to fail because of enough responsible people in Parliament Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has reiterated that the censure motion against her cabinet will fail, as hopefully there are enough "responsible people" in Parliament. "The number of signatures does not always match the number of votes. Of course, there are enough MPs, enough (...)

Nuclearelectrica, Falcon Consortium Sign MoU to Develop New Type of Nuclear Reactor Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), operator of Romania's sole nuclear power plant, said Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Falcon consortium regarding the cooperation for the development of the 4th Generation reactor, ALFRED, which uses molten lead as a cooling (...)

Raul Ciurtin Launches New Brand On Ready Meals Segment After EUR4M Investments Prefera Foods, a company based in Alba County and held by entrepreneur Raul Ciurtin, has invested EUR4 million over the past year in developing a new range of fresh products, under the “de Azi” brand (Starting Today). Prefera Foods is already present on the ready meals segment with the “Capricii (...)

Hungarian ForMin Szijjarto: It's revolting what happened with Romanian, Hungarian commissioner proposals Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Affairs of the Hungarian Government, Szijjarto Peter, stated, on Monday, in western Arad, that the way in which the proposals for European commissioners made by Romania and Hungary were rejected is "revolting", and the decision was made for (...)

Communications Minister: By 2020, we will surely start implementation of 5G technology in Romania The implementation of 5G technology in Romania will surely start in 2020 and we expect the tender for the allocation of new frequencies to be finalized according to the plan, by the end of this year, Minister of Communications and Information Society Alexandru Petrescu, stated on Monday, while (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |