Romanian weightlifters Irina Lepsa, Nicolae Onica land on podium at IWF Mediterranean Cup in San Marino



Romanian athletes Irina Lepsa and Nicolae Onica this weekend landed on the podium of the 12th Weightlifting IWF Mediterranean Cup in Serravalle - San Marino, a 'Silver' Olympic qualification tournament, the Romanian Weightlifting Federation announced on its Facebook page. Irina Lepsa (CS Olimpia Bucharest) won three gold medals in the women's 64-kg class with six successful attempts out of six, lifting a total of 230 kg - 103 kg in the snatch, and 127 kg in the clean and jerk event. Nicolae Onica (CS Dinamo), competing in the men's 102-kg division, clinched three silver medals with 150 kg in snatch and 180 kg in the clean and jerk (total lift of 330 kg); he was outperformed by far by Israel's Artur Mugurdumov, who achieved 164 kg in snatch and 207 kg in clean and jerk (total lift of 371 kg). AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Tenea, editor: Vlad Constantinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)