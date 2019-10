Gran Via Completes EUR17M Aviatiei Apartments Project in October



Spanish developer Gran Via Real Estate will be finishing its third residential project in Bucharest in October, Aviatiei Apartments, following an investment of EUR17 million not including the price of the land. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]