PM Dancila predicts censure motion to fail because of enough responsible people in Parliament



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has reiterated that the censure motion against her cabinet will fail, as hopefully there are enough "responsible people" in Parliament. "The number of signatures does not always match the number of votes. Of course, there are enough MPs, enough senators who take into account both the fact that the motion can succeed, and the other aspect, namely that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will stay in power. I believe the motion will fail; as I have repeatedly said, I ground this belief in the fact that there are enough responsible people in the Parliament of Romania. When you do not come up with an alternative, with a government programme, with a government formula to replace the incumbent one, that betrays a lack of seriousness. We are tearing down the Government to do what? What policies do we have? Just the fact that they went out publicly to claim that 400 thousand people will be fired, that there is no more money for pensions and wages, that they will cut pensions and wages?! Those are just statements of some political leaders, but I think that their intention goes in that direction; I think there are enough responsible people who know that there is need for stability, that we need predictability, that what we are doing now influences both domestic politics, and also the image of Romania abroad, and I think there will be enough MPs and senators who will not vote on this motion," Dancila told Adevarul Live in an interview on Monday. She added that she expects some of the lawmakers who signed on to the censure motion will change their minds at the time of the vote. Asked what would make them change their minds, Dancila said: "I think the expectations of some were different; we can see that the President of Romania, together with the Opposition, is determined to make this government fall, to make the motion succeed, but when you want a government to go home, either because it is not good or for political, electoral campaign or personal reasons, you want another government formula to come instead, and then, you come up ... with a formula, who the prime minister will be, who the ministers will be, and what your manifesto will be." "You cannot come up to say ’I want this government to leave,’ while at the same time not putting forth any details for the next period," added Dancila. Regarding the scenario of early elections, Dancila said: "There are no willing PNL MPs, no other lawmakers willing to interrupt their terms. That is only due to political statements (...), there will be no early elections," said Dancila. Asked if, under the given circumstances, an Orban government is foreshadowed, the prime minister replied: "No, we will still have a Dancila government." In the same context, regarding the censure motion, Dancila called "serious" allegations that she would have negotiated the no-confidence vote with lawmakers in exchange for promises for money or offices. "Whoever makes such statements is irresponsible. And claiming that the prime minister of Romania promises money, promises positions (...) seems to me a very serious thing that shows only hatred, because such statements are seen only from this angle of the presidential election (...), such statements are also taken as thus by other member states and that does not do our picture any good. Speaking from my own experience, I can guarantee that I have never paid, I have never promised positions and never paid money. I find talking to people to be a natural thing," said Dancila . AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila predicts censure motion to fail because of enough responsible people in Parliament.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila has reiterated that the censure motion against her cabinet will fail, as hopefully there are enough "responsible people" in Parliament. "The number of signatures does not always match the number of votes. Of course, there are enough MPs, enough senators who take into account both the fact that the motion can succeed, and the other aspect, namely that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will stay in power. I believe the motion will fail; as I have repeatedly said, I ground this belief in the fact that there are enough responsible people in the Parliament of Romania. When you do not come up with an alternative, with a government programme, with a government formula to replace the incumbent one, that betrays a lack of seriousness. We are tearing down the Government to do what? What policies do we have? Just the fact that they went out publicly to claim that 400 thousand people will be fired, that there is no more money for pensions and wages, that they will cut pensions and wages?! Those are just statements of some political leaders, but I think that their intention goes in that direction; I think there are enough responsible people who know that there is need for stability, that we need predictability, that what we are doing now influences both domestic politics, and also the image of Romania abroad, and I think there will be enough MPs and senators who will not vote on this motion," Dancila told Adevarul Live in an interview on Monday. She added that she expects some of the lawmakers who signed on to the censure motion will change their minds at the time of the vote. Asked what would make them change their minds, Dancila said: "I think the expectations of some were different; we can see that the President of Romania, together with the Opposition, is determined to make this government fall, to make the motion succeed, but when you want a government to go home, either because it is not good or for political, electoral campaign or personal reasons, you want another government formula to come instead, and then, you come up ... with a formula, who the prime minister will be, who the ministers will be, and what your manifesto will be." "You cannot come up to say ’I want this government to leave,’ while at the same time not putting forth any details for the next period," added Dancila. Regarding the scenario of early elections, Dancila said: "There are no willing PNL MPs, no other lawmakers willing to interrupt their terms. That is only due to political statements (...), there will be no early elections," said Dancila. Asked if, under the given circumstances, an Orban government is foreshadowed, the prime minister replied: "No, we will still have a Dancila government." In the same context, regarding the censure motion, Dancila called "serious" allegations that she would have negotiated the no-confidence vote with lawmakers in exchange for promises for money or offices. "Whoever makes such statements is irresponsible. And claiming that the prime minister of Romania promises money, promises positions (...) seems to me a very serious thing that shows only hatred, because such statements are seen only from this angle of the presidential election (...), such statements are also taken as thus by other member states and that does not do our picture any good. Speaking from my own experience, I can guarantee that I have never paid, I have never promised positions and never paid money. I find talking to people to be a natural thing," said Dancila . AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Alecu (CERT-RO): We thought of a working document to strengthen collaboration between state, private and educational areas Collaboration between the state, the private environment and the educational area is very important, which is why we thought, with the help of the cybersecurity field, of a working document to include the most important ideas meant to ensure that the human resource is ready and motivated to stay (...)



Cramele Recas Eyes 18% Higher Revenue On Local Market In 2019 Winemaker Cramele Recas targets an 18% increase in revenues on the local market in 2019 after posting a total turnover of EUR45 million, on a group level, in 2018.



Romanian Gendarmerie conducting extensive training exercise in nuclear emergency interventions The General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie started on Monday, at the National Cryogenic and Isotopic Technology Research and Development Institute (ICSI) of Ramnic, Valcea County, a wide-encompassing exercise training gendarmes and other departments of the Interior Ministry in (...)



BT Mic Granted Financing To 10,000 Firms In Last Two Years Non-banking financial institution BT Mic, a company of lender Banca Transilvania, which is engrossed in financing small businesses, has granted financing to 10,000 firms over the last two and a half years, worth on average RON50,000 per (...)



Bucharest Opera dedicates week's shows to Holocaust victims The Bucharest National Opera (ONB) dedicates its shows this week to the Holocaust victims. "The spectators who will take part in the shows 'Samson and Dalila' by Camille Saint-Saens, 'Nabucco' by Giuseppe Verdi, 'Cavalleria Rusticana & (...)



EIB lends 21.1 million euro for thermal insulation of 400 residential buildings in Bucharest The European Investment Bank (EIB) announced on Monday that is has agreed to lend 21.1 million euro to support the thermal insulation of 400 residential buildings in Sector 2 of Bucharest, a release of the international financial institution informed. So far, the EIB approved a total funding (...)



EIB Lends Over EUR21M For Thermal Rehabilitation Of Buildings in Bucharest's Sector 2 The European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed to lend EUR21.1 million, the first tranche of an approved EIB loan of EUR63.6 million, for financing the third phase of the energy efficiency investment program of Bucharest Sector (...)

