Nuclearelectrica, Falcon Consortium Sign MoU to Develop New Type of Nuclear Reactor
Oct 7, 2019
Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), operator of Romania's sole nuclear power plant, said Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Falcon consortium regarding the cooperation for the development of the 4th Generation reactor, ALFRED, which uses molten lead as a cooling (...)
