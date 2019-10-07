Nuclearelectrica, Falcon Consortium Sign MoU to Develop New Type of Nuclear Reactor



Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), operator of Romania's sole nuclear power plant, said Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Falcon consortium regarding the cooperation for the development of the 4th Generation reactor, ALFRED, which uses molten lead as a cooling (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]