October 7, 2019

Raul Ciurtin Launches New Brand On Ready Meals Segment After EUR4M Investments
Prefera Foods, a company based in Alba County and held by entrepreneur Raul Ciurtin, has invested EUR4 million over the past year in developing a new range of fresh products, under the “de Azi” brand (Starting Today). Prefera Foods is already present on the ready meals segment with the “Capricii (...)

