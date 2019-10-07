Bucharest Opera dedicates week’s shows to Holocaust victims



The Bucharest National Opera (ONB) dedicates its shows this week to the Holocaust victims. "The spectators who will take part in the shows 'Samson and Dalila' by Camille Saint-Saens, 'Nabucco' by Giuseppe Verdi, 'Cavalleria Rusticana & Pagliacci' by Pietro Mascagni - Ruggiero Leoncavallo and 'Madama Butterfly' by Giacomo Puccini will have the opportunity to visit an exhibition in the Opera House foyer dedicated to remembering the victims of the Holocaust, with support from the Lauder-Reut Educational Compound," ONB informed in a Facebook post on Monday. According to ONB, the Holocaust in Romania meant the persecution and extermination of the Jews from the territories under Romania's control between 1937 - 1944, more precisely from the first anti-Jewish laws of the Goga-Cuza Government and until August 23, 1944. The National Holocaust Remembrance Day in Romania is marked October 9. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)