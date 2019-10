EIB Lends Over EUR21M For Thermal Rehabilitation Of Buildings in Bucharest’s Sector 2



The European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed to lend EUR21.1 million, the first tranche of an approved EIB loan of EUR63.6 million, for financing the third phase of the energy efficiency investment program of Bucharest Sector (...) EIB Lends Over EUR21M For Thermal Rehabilitation Of Buildings in Bucharest’s Sector 2.The European Investment Bank (EIB) has agreed to lend EUR21.1 million, the first tranche of an approved EIB loan of EUR63.6 million, for financing the third phase of the energy efficiency investment program of Bucharest Sector (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]