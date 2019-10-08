Former Romanian President Basescu chimes in on Giuliani-Biden-Romania issue



Former Romanian President Traian Basescu has said that he did not know of any business of former US Vice President Joe Biden's family in Romania, despite that he was well informed when he used to serve as head of state. Basescu also said he did not see any inconvenience about Biden's son allegedly offering couinsel to businessman Puiu Popoviciu, who was sentenced for corruption in 2017.