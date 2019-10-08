Ford Puma Hits Assembly Line in Craiova Plant After EUR200M Investment



Ford announced Tuesday it has officially started production of its new Ford Puma SUV-inspired compact crossover at its assembly plant in Craiova, southern Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]