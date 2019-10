City Hall Needs 425 Years to Make Bucharest Buildings Earthquake-Proof



Romania's capital Bucharest has 2,550 buildings at risk of collapse in case of earthquake and, at the current pace of consolidation works, it would take City Hall 425 years to consolidate all of them.