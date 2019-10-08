|
BestJobs Poll: 44% of Romanian Employees Would Switch Jobs for EUR500-1,000 Salary
Oct 8, 2019
44% of Romanian Employees Would Switch Jobs for EUR500-1,000 Salary
Employers are facing a labor market where employees seek bigger salaries and many employees would quit their current job immediately if they were offered a higher salary elsewhere, a poll by BestJobs has found.
