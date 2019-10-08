Romania Net Average Salary Falls 2.4% on Month in August



The net average salary in Romania dropped 2.4% in nominal terms in August compared with July, to 3,044 lei (around EUR641), data from the country's statistics board showed Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]