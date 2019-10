Ford starts production of Puma SUV in Craiova, South Romania



Ford Puma, the new city SUV from Ford, has entered series production in Craiova, South Romania. It is the first time that the factory there produces two models simultaneously under Ford ownership, 0-100.ro reports.