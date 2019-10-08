"Emigrant Blues: a road movie in 2 1/2 chapters" documentary, preview screening at Peasant Museum Cinema



The feature-length documentary "Emigrant Blues: a road movie in 2 1/2 chapters", written and directed by Claudiu Mitcu and Mihai Mincan was screened on Monday, in a preview, at the Peasant Museum Cinema, in the presence of its makers and of the film crew. "Emigrant Blues" puts forward an unconventional interpretation of one of the greatest migration phenomenon currently underway in Europe. The film present, in the first part, the bus trip that Romanians take to Spain and in the second, the final journey home of a Romanian from Spain, this time in a hearse in whose cab there are two undertakers employees. "The project started from a conversation I had some years back with Andrei Udisteanu, currently a Recorder.ro journalist. Andrei had put together a more detailed footage about funerals in Romania and had somehow gotten to know a repatriation agent. (...) He wanted to shoot a film of a day in the life of a repatriation agent. (...) We, both Claudiu [e.n. Claudiu Mitcu] and I, were really interested in the idea of journey, around which we built the entire film," director Mihai Mincan said at the end of the screening. Claudiu Mitcu said that a casting among several firms that dealt with the repatriation of the Romanians who passed away abroad was needed. He specified that no dialogue in the film was directed, and everything that is being discussed in the film was spontaneous, those were the conversations between the two undertakers' employees, Alexandru Dorobantu and Florin Gigoiu. The film, whose motto is "Home is only the distance between where you are and where you dream to be" had its world premiere at Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF). "Emigrant Blues: a road movie in 2 1/2 chapters" will premiere in Romanian movie theatres on October 11.AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

