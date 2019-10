Growth in Housing Prices Slows in September



Asking prices for housing in Romania grew 0.6% in September compared with August, to an average of EUR1,272/sqm from EUR1,264/sqm, a slowdown from a monthly growth of 1.2% recorded in August, according to a housing market report by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]