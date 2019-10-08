PM Dancila: Romania and PSD will be permanent, involved advocates of EU expansion to Western Balkans



Romania and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be the permanent and involved advocates of the EU’s expansion to the Western Balkans, the PSD’s leader, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, stated on Tuesday, at the Regional Forum with the topic "The Integration of the Western Balkans in the European Union", organized by the Social Democratic Party at the Palace of the Parliament. "Romania and the Social Democratic Party will be the permanent and involved advocates of the expansion of the European Union towards the Western Balkans, towards the Republic of Moldova and Georgia. (...) Regarding political realities on our continent, we must admit there is need for a much stronger impetus in what regards the enlargement policy of the European Union. The last EU enlargement, that of 2013, when Croatia became an EU member state, opened up the way of the European Union towards the Western Balkans, and it is our duty to continue this direction," Viorica Dancila stated. According to the Prime Minister, the EU is facing currently a series of complex problems and internal and external pressures that are putting to the test the solidarity of the member states and, in this context, the appetite for expansion of the Union seems diminished while attention is focused on other topics. "To not decide now the integration of the Western Balkans in a credible formula and with a predictable agenda would be a major strategic mistake, given that the EU is no longer the only player in the Western Balkans. From my point of view, however, the EU project is a promise to all democratic European states, a promise which, as I’ve mentioned, must be honored, because it is part of the fundamental nuclei of European values. Referring to the position of those who say that the states of the region are not prepared for integration, we remind them that the accession negotiation process is a complex one. During its course it is essential to use the positive energy spawned by the start of negotiations to accelerate progress, otherwise the states in the Balkans will become the theater for confrontations between the fatigue of expanding the EU, manifested at the level of the states in Western Europe, and the expectations of the Balkan states. It’s in our interest, as Social Democrats from this region, to support this promise and to support the EU’s expansion towards the Western Balkans," Dancila emphasized. Viorica Dancila recalled that the history of Romania’s integration with the European Union was marked by the solidarity manifested by the Social Democrat family with our country. "I believe that the Social Democratic Party of Romania has the political and moral duty to return this solidarity towards the friends of center-left parties. For this we have the duty of strengthening regional cooperation and to give a strong signal towards Brussels that the enlargement project must remain at the top of the European agenda. We must state clearly in Brussels the right to a European future for the entire Balkan region, the right to peace and prosperity for each Balkan country," the PSD’s chair stated.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) PM Dancila: Romania and PSD will be permanent, involved advocates of EU expansion to Western Balkans.Romania and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be the permanent and involved advocates of the EU’s expansion to the Western Balkans, the PSD’s leader, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, stated on Tuesday, at the Regional Forum with the topic "The Integration of the Western Balkans in the European Union", organized by the Social Democratic Party at the Palace of the Parliament. "Romania and the Social Democratic Party will be the permanent and involved advocates of the expansion of the European Union towards the Western Balkans, towards the Republic of Moldova and Georgia. (...) Regarding political realities on our continent, we must admit there is need for a much stronger impetus in what regards the enlargement policy of the European Union. The last EU enlargement, that of 2013, when Croatia became an EU member state, opened up the way of the European Union towards the Western Balkans, and it is our duty to continue this direction," Viorica Dancila stated. According to the Prime Minister, the EU is facing currently a series of complex problems and internal and external pressures that are putting to the test the solidarity of the member states and, in this context, the appetite for expansion of the Union seems diminished while attention is focused on other topics. "To not decide now the integration of the Western Balkans in a credible formula and with a predictable agenda would be a major strategic mistake, given that the EU is no longer the only player in the Western Balkans. From my point of view, however, the EU project is a promise to all democratic European states, a promise which, as I’ve mentioned, must be honored, because it is part of the fundamental nuclei of European values. Referring to the position of those who say that the states of the region are not prepared for integration, we remind them that the accession negotiation process is a complex one. During its course it is essential to use the positive energy spawned by the start of negotiations to accelerate progress, otherwise the states in the Balkans will become the theater for confrontations between the fatigue of expanding the EU, manifested at the level of the states in Western Europe, and the expectations of the Balkan states. It’s in our interest, as Social Democrats from this region, to support this promise and to support the EU’s expansion towards the Western Balkans," Dancila emphasized. Viorica Dancila recalled that the history of Romania’s integration with the European Union was marked by the solidarity manifested by the Social Democrat family with our country. "I believe that the Social Democratic Party of Romania has the political and moral duty to return this solidarity towards the friends of center-left parties. For this we have the duty of strengthening regional cooperation and to give a strong signal towards Brussels that the enlargement project must remain at the top of the European agenda. We must state clearly in Brussels the right to a European future for the entire Balkan region, the right to peace and prosperity for each Balkan country," the PSD’s chair stated.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

VGP Gets EUR34M Loan from Raiffeisen to Fund Industrial Project in Timis County VGP Park Timisoara, owned by Belgian industrial property developer VGP, has contracted a EUR34 million loan from Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Raiffeisen Bank SA to refinance an industrial project consisting of four logistical buildings in Timis county, western (...)



Dabo Doner Plans To Open 10 Restaurants In Bucharest In 2020 The Dabo Doner chain, a franchise held by businessman Dan Pastiu, has opened its second restaurant in capital Bucharest, reaching a total 45 units in 29 towns and cities, and plans to open ten more restaurants in Bucharest in (...)



NEPI Rockcastle To Open Promenada Sibiu Shopping Mall In EUR100M Investment NEPI Rockcastle, the largest investor, developer and operator of commercial properties in Central and Eastern Europe, will be opening a new shopping mall, in central city of Sibiu, on November 14, following an investment of EUR100 (...)



Romania Car Production Up 2.26% YoY To 354,812 Units In Jan-Sept 2019 Romania’s car production, at Dacia and Ford plants in Mioveni and Craiova, respectively, has reached 354,812 units in January-September 2019, 2.26% more than in the same period in 2018, when 346,971 vehicles were produced.



Tecau - Rojer duo advance to Shanghai Masters men's doubles round of 16 Romanian-Dutch duo Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer advanced on Wednesday to the round of sixteen of the men's doubles event of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai, featuring total prizes of 7,473,620 US dollars, following their 7-5, 6-3 victory against the pair made up of Diego (...)



Romania's OMV Petrom reports new gas discovery in Oltenia, South Romania Energy company OMV Petrom has reported the discovery of a new hydrocarbon deposit in Gorj county in the Southern Romanian region of Oltenia. The resources are located in the proximity of the producting field at Totea.



​Romanian candidate to EC job Dan Nica faces European resistance A series of reports in Romanian media point to a rejection by the president-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, of Romanian candidate for a seat in the Commission, Dan Nica. As the government in Bucharest, who supported Nica, prepares to face a censure motion on Thursday, (...)

