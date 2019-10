NN Group Ups Its Holding In BRD-SocGen To 5.01%, Controls Voting Rights Bundle Valued At Nearly RON500M



Dutch-held NN Group has increased its holding in BRD-Societe Generale to 5.01%, controling a package of 34.9 million voting rights, valued at nearly RON500 million, at the current trading price on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]