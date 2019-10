Vivre Invests EUR0.5M in Logistics Ahead of Black Friday Sales Campaigns



Online furniture and home decor retailer Vivre, held by local entrepreneurs, has invested EUR500,000 since the beginning of the year in its logistical center network to support its upcoming Black Sale and Black Friday sales campaigns. Vivre Invests EUR0.5M in Logistics Ahead of Black Friday Sales Campaigns.Online furniture and home decor retailer Vivre, held by local entrepreneurs, has invested EUR500,000 since the beginning of the year in its logistical center network to support its upcoming Black Sale and Black Friday sales campaigns. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]