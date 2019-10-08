PSD’s Dancila: European integration of Western Balkan countries will strengthen the European Union



The European integration of the Western Balkan countries will strengthen the European Union and consolidate peace, solidarity, prosperity in the Balkan region, Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila stated at the signing event of the Joint Declaration on the integration of the Western Balkans countries in the EU. The document was signed, alongside the Romanian Social-Democrats, by President of the Party of European Socialists Sergei Stanishev and representatives of the centre-left wing parties of Greece, Croatia, Hungary, North Macedonia, Montenegro, the Republic of Moldova, Albania, Serbia. "It is a significant moment for our countries and the centre-left wing movement in the Balkan region. Moreover, also signed today was the Cooperation Agreement between the Social Democratic Party and the guest parties, in order to institutionalise the mutual support for achieving some common objectives. (...) Through the Joint Declaration signed today in Bucharest, the Social Democratic Party, but also the centre-left wing parties from Croatia, Greece, Bulgaria and Hungary are committing to endorse even stronger the Western Balkans countries, an important support, a support on the European journey, a support that will be increasingly obvious in the discussions in Brussels, but also through the cooperation in the next period. I will convey the text of the Joint Declaration to the European Commission, thus, presenting in Brussels a new proof of regional solidarity, but also our wish to speed-up the integration process of the Western Balkans in the European Union. I assure you that Romania and the PSD will firmly endorse, from within the EU, the European aspirations of our neighbors and friends in the Balkan region. (...) The European integration of these countries will strengthen the European Union, it will consolidate peace, solidarity, prosperity in the Balkan region," Viorica Dancila stated. The PM underscored that, just as other countries joined the EU, such as Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Greece, the Western Balkans countries and the Republic of Moldova, and Georgia "have this right." "Despite all obstacles, despite all challenges, the European Union remains a great successful political project which contributed and decisively contributes to the freedom, development and welfare of Europe. I believe that the enlargement process has to further be at the core of the EU’s concerns and we will continue to be advocates of this approach in Brussels and in all the capitals of the member countries. I am confident in our common future and in the Social-Democracy force to be the engine of the European Union’s enlargement," Dancila also said. President of the Party of European Socialists Sergei Stanishev said that he is extremely glad that the party’s political family has always been a viable option in view of the EU’s enlargement for the Western Balkans countries. Sergei Stanishev added that, despite all the difficulties of the enlargement of the EU and the Union itself, the displayed initiative and the actions undertaken told the European Union to take responsibility, be credible in the Union’s enlargement process. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PSD’s Dancila: European integration of Western Balkan countries will strengthen the European Union.The European integration of the Western Balkan countries will strengthen the European Union and consolidate peace, solidarity, prosperity in the Balkan region, Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila stated at the signing event of the Joint Declaration on the integration of the Western Balkans countries in the EU. The document was signed, alongside the Romanian Social-Democrats, by President of the Party of European Socialists Sergei Stanishev and representatives of the centre-left wing parties of Greece, Croatia, Hungary, North Macedonia, Montenegro, the Republic of Moldova, Albania, Serbia. "It is a significant moment for our countries and the centre-left wing movement in the Balkan region. Moreover, also signed today was the Cooperation Agreement between the Social Democratic Party and the guest parties, in order to institutionalise the mutual support for achieving some common objectives. (...) Through the Joint Declaration signed today in Bucharest, the Social Democratic Party, but also the centre-left wing parties from Croatia, Greece, Bulgaria and Hungary are committing to endorse even stronger the Western Balkans countries, an important support, a support on the European journey, a support that will be increasingly obvious in the discussions in Brussels, but also through the cooperation in the next period. I will convey the text of the Joint Declaration to the European Commission, thus, presenting in Brussels a new proof of regional solidarity, but also our wish to speed-up the integration process of the Western Balkans in the European Union. I assure you that Romania and the PSD will firmly endorse, from within the EU, the European aspirations of our neighbors and friends in the Balkan region. (...) The European integration of these countries will strengthen the European Union, it will consolidate peace, solidarity, prosperity in the Balkan region," Viorica Dancila stated. The PM underscored that, just as other countries joined the EU, such as Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Greece, the Western Balkans countries and the Republic of Moldova, and Georgia "have this right." "Despite all obstacles, despite all challenges, the European Union remains a great successful political project which contributed and decisively contributes to the freedom, development and welfare of Europe. I believe that the enlargement process has to further be at the core of the EU’s concerns and we will continue to be advocates of this approach in Brussels and in all the capitals of the member countries. I am confident in our common future and in the Social-Democracy force to be the engine of the European Union’s enlargement," Dancila also said. President of the Party of European Socialists Sergei Stanishev said that he is extremely glad that the party’s political family has always been a viable option in view of the EU’s enlargement for the Western Balkans countries. Sergei Stanishev added that, despite all the difficulties of the enlargement of the EU and the Union itself, the displayed initiative and the actions undertaken told the European Union to take responsibility, be credible in the Union’s enlargement process. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

VGP Gets EUR34M Loan from Raiffeisen to Fund Industrial Project in Timis County VGP Park Timisoara, owned by Belgian industrial property developer VGP, has contracted a EUR34 million loan from Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Raiffeisen Bank SA to refinance an industrial project consisting of four logistical buildings in Timis county, western (...)



Dabo Doner Plans To Open 10 Restaurants In Bucharest In 2020 The Dabo Doner chain, a franchise held by businessman Dan Pastiu, has opened its second restaurant in capital Bucharest, reaching a total 45 units in 29 towns and cities, and plans to open ten more restaurants in Bucharest in (...)



NEPI Rockcastle To Open Promenada Sibiu Shopping Mall In EUR100M Investment NEPI Rockcastle, the largest investor, developer and operator of commercial properties in Central and Eastern Europe, will be opening a new shopping mall, in central city of Sibiu, on November 14, following an investment of EUR100 (...)



Romania Car Production Up 2.26% YoY To 354,812 Units In Jan-Sept 2019 Romania’s car production, at Dacia and Ford plants in Mioveni and Craiova, respectively, has reached 354,812 units in January-September 2019, 2.26% more than in the same period in 2018, when 346,971 vehicles were produced.



Tecau - Rojer duo advance to Shanghai Masters men's doubles round of 16 Romanian-Dutch duo Horia Tecau/Jean-Julien Rojer advanced on Wednesday to the round of sixteen of the men's doubles event of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai, featuring total prizes of 7,473,620 US dollars, following their 7-5, 6-3 victory against the pair made up of Diego (...)



Romania's OMV Petrom reports new gas discovery in Oltenia, South Romania Energy company OMV Petrom has reported the discovery of a new hydrocarbon deposit in Gorj county in the Southern Romanian region of Oltenia. The resources are located in the proximity of the producting field at Totea.



​Romanian candidate to EC job Dan Nica faces European resistance A series of reports in Romanian media point to a rejection by the president-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, of Romanian candidate for a seat in the Commission, Dan Nica. As the government in Bucharest, who supported Nica, prepares to face a censure motion on Thursday, (...)

