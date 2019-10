OMV Petrom Announces Discovery Of New Hydrocarbon Resources In Oltenia Region



OMV Petrom, the largest oil and gas producer in Southeastern Europe, on Tuesday announced the discovery of new hydrocarbon resources in Oltenia region (Gorj county), in the proximity of producing Totea field.