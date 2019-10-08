"112, Locate Me" campaign launched by members of the Declic community in Revolutiei Square



The "112, Locate Me" campaign by which the members of the Declic community ask the Supreme Council for Country Defence (CSAT) and the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) to solve the location issue was launched in the Revolutiei Square, in the Capital City, through a flash mob. "Declic launched the "112, Locate Me" campaign through this flash mob. We chose to launch the campaign like this because we wanted to get the attention of the authorities and ring an alarm that we need the 112 emergency call service to provide an efficient and real-time location. Our message is addressed to the Supreme Council for Country Defence and the Special Telecommunications Service, for this is a national security issue and these are the authorities that need to enact a plan as soon as possible to solve this problem," Ana Racheleanu, Declic campaigner told AGERPRES. Ana Racheleanu also said certain cases showed that "the 112 emergency call service is inefficient and imprecise." "We want to urge the authorities to do their job, so that every time when someone calls 112 the system must be able to locate the victim, it must know exactly where the victims is, instead of stumbling around for hours before finding him or her," one of the other participants in this event added. Participating in the flash mob were also five actors who recreated the different states a victim goes through: the normal state, the incident, the panic, the call to 112, the peace after the call has already been made and the victim believes that he/she will receive help, the tension growing in waiting for the help to arrive, the panic that follows and the moment when the victim dies, "because this is what happens with those who call 112." The organisers also said this is a national security issue, which is why the President, the PM and the members of the CSAT, alongside the STS and experts in telecommunications need to solve the issue of the exact location of the 112 calls.

