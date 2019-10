Antibiotice Iasi Plans To Register Over 25 Products In Vietnam



Antibiotice Iasi, one of the leading players in the local pharmaceuticals industry and the main producer of the active substance nystatin globally, plans to register in Vietnam over 25 products in various therapeutic areas. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]