PM Dancila: Romanian gov’t, constantly focused on fight against anti-Semitism



The fight against anti-Semitism is a constant topic that grabs the attention of the Romanian government, having also been a priority with Romania in its first tenure as president of the EU Council in the first half of 2019, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila says in a message on October 9, Romania's National Holocaust Remembrance Day. "We are paying tribute to Romania's Holocaust victims with the same determination to promote a society of tolerance and to combat any form of anti-Semitism and hate speech. Romania's National Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed each year on October 9, is just a reminder of a dark chapter of history, which brought about suffering and injustice to millions of people around the world, including Romania. Seventy-eight years since the beginning of the mass deportations of 1941 of Romania's Jews to Transnistria, the fight against anti-Semitism is a constant topic that grabs the attention of the government of Romania, having also been a priority with Romania in its first tenure as president of the EU Council in the first half of 2019, " Dancila is quoted as saying in a press statement released on Tuesday. She emphasises that the actions promoted by the government to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and to combat Holocaust denial will continue, so that "the next generations will know the historical truth and become aware of the extent of the suffering caused by anti-Semitism." "I have strongly supported the initiative to open a National Museum of Jewish History and the Holocaust in Romania and the development of Holocaust studies, and I think that no effort is too great if we want to combat prejudices that fuel anti-Semitism, racism, intolerance, xenophobia and discrimination in any form. Allow me to extend my homage to the victims of the Holocaust, and voice respect for their suffering and the suffering of the survivors of that dramatic period in history. We pray for them and keep their memory alive!," Dancila added. The prime minister says that this year, the National Holocaust Remembrance Day coincides with the celebration of the great Yom Kippur holiday. "On this occasion, I want to say to the entire Jewish community of Romania and all over the world 'G'mar Chatimah Tova - May you be inscribed in the Book of Life!," Dancila concludes. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN- author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

