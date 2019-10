Romania Places 46th In IMD’s World Digital Competitiveness Ranking



A country’s digital economy is of utmost importance for the companies doing business on the respective market and for the people and the country’s overall development. In this context, Romania currently places 46th in the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking report, as per a survey conducted (...) Romania Places 46th In IMD’s World Digital Competitiveness Ranking.A country’s digital economy is of utmost importance for the companies doing business on the respective market and for the people and the country’s overall development. In this context, Romania currently places 46th in the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking report, as per a survey conducted (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]