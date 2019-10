Romania's OMV Petrom reports new gas discovery in Oltenia, South Romania



Energy company OMV Petrom has reported the discovery of a new hydrocarbon deposit in Gorj county in the Southern Romanian region of Oltenia. The resources are located in the proximity of the producting field at Totea.